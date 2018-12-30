Photo: Cat Zingano Posts Update On Eye Injury

Former UFC women’s bantamweight title contender Cat Zingano lost her UFC featherweight debut to Megan Anderson in bizarre fashion at last night’s (Sat., December 29, 2018) UFC 232 from The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Zingano was stopped by TKO just one minute and one second into the preliminary card bout when Anderson’s big toe went into her eye on a high kick. The injury looked bad at first, with “Alpha” seemingly unable to open her eye cageside . Thankfully, news soon came that Zingano was okay and had been stitched up at The Forum.

She posted her own update on social media later. It included a pic of both her eye and the stitches she required for a lacerated eyelid. Zingano also posed the question if a toe digit strike should have resulted in a TKO:

“I was worried my eye was ruptured. They say I’ll be ok tonight. Thanks to everyone for your concern. What are your thoughts on a finger digit poke vs a toe digit poke being ruled a tko?”

Anderson has already offered Zingano a rematch due to the controversial ending. It’s a classy move from a fighter who picked up a much-needed win amidst a sea of controversy.

Now that Zingano has avoided serious injury, the UFC should give fans a chance to actually see this fight play out once “Alpha” heals.