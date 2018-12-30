Update: Cat Zingano Avoids Significant Injury In UFC 232 Loss

Cat Zingano sustained a bizarre and concerning loss to Megan Anderson on the preliminary card of tonight’s (Sat., December 29, 2018) UFC 232 from The Forum in Inglewood, California.

The fight ended in the first round after Anderson landed a grazing high kick. The TKO came due to her big toe catching former title contender Zingano in the eye. She immediately moved backward and Anderson poured it on right as referee Marc Goddard stepped in to stop the action.

It was a frightening scene that left fans worried about Zingano’s condition as she stood in the Octagon unable to open her eye as a result of the kick. Thankfully, it seems it wasn’t as bad as it first appeared. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported that Zingano had a lacerated eyelid that was stitched up on site. Zingano was not required to go to the hospital because of the defeat: