Photo: Megan Anderson Defeats Cat Zingano By Bizarre TKO

Megan Anderson saw her hype train come crashing to a halt when she lost her UFC debut to usual bantamweight Holly Holm at June’s UFC 225.

She needed a big bounce-back win when she met former bantamweight title contender Cat Zingano on the preliminary card of tonight’s (Sat., December 29, 2018) UFC 232 from The Forum in Inglewood, California. The Australian featherweight got it, but it came in bizarre and unfortunate fashion.

Anderson landed a high kick in the first round that grazed Zingano in the eye and injured her, forcing Marc Goddard to step in and stop the fight.

We wish Zingano all the best in the hope she isn’t permanently injured. Check out the vicious kick here: