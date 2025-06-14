Phil De Fries Submits Arkadiusz Wrzosek to Score 12th Straight Heavyweight Title Defense – KSW 107 Highlights

Phil De Fries continued his history-making run as the KSW heavyweight champion, notching his 12th straight defense on Saturday in Gdańsk, Poland.

Squaring off with previously undefeated knockout artist Arkadiusz Wrzosek in the KSW 107 headliner, De Fries delivered another dominant performance, scoring his 15th career submission via Americana just past the three and a half minute mark of the opening round.

With the victory, De Fries now has a dozen defenses under his belt and moved to a perfect 13-0 under the KSW banner. He also holds the record for most title defenses in promotional history and most wins in KSW championship bouts.

Official Result: Phil De Fries defeated Arkadiusz Wrzosek via submission (Americana) at 3:33 of Round 1 to retain the KSW heavyweight championship.

Check out highlights from Phil De Fries vs. Arkadiusz Wrzose at KSW 107: