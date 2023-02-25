Phil De Fries stops Todd Duffee in rematch, defends heavyweight title at KSW 79

Phil De Fries gets revenge with TKO victory over Todd Duffee

It has been a big weekend for the sport of mixed martial arts, with the each UFC, ONE Championship, and Bellator all having events on February 25, 2023.

Another great event that went down today was KSW 79, headlined by a pair of UFC veterans in Phil De Fries and Todd Duffee, a rematch of their first encounter that went down back at UFC 155 in December of 2012.

Todd Duffee stopped De Fries via TKO (punches) at 2:04 of round one back then, before Phil De Fries rebounded with a TKO (punches) victory of his own at 3:46 of the first round this time around, making him 1-1 in the series.

Phil De Fries has remained active since their first encounter, unlike Duffee, who’d only fought four times since they first fought.

The Englishmen would go on go 3-4 over his next seven bouts, bringing his record to 12-6, before winning his last 11-straight fights, nine of which were title fights. He’s been one of the most consistent champions in KSW history, first winning their heavyweight championship back in April of 2018, and now defending it eight times since then without a non-title fight, and without a loss.

It’s quite remarkable what he’s been able to accomplish.

Phil De Fries improved his professional record to 23-6 today at KSW 79, as this victory over Duffee became the eighth finish of his 11-fight win streak.

