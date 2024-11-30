PFL chief urges UFC to book Jon Jones – Francis Ngannou grudge super fight next: ‘Step up to it’

Off the back of their return to the Middle East, PFL executives have once more urged the UFC to come to the table to broker a fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou in the near future — in a bid to finally settle the discourse surrounding the super fight.

Featuring a PFL World Championship event overnight in Saudi Arabia, the promotion made their return to the region for the first time since last month — where former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Ngannou turned in a blistering first round knockout win over Brazilian contender, Renan Ferreira.

And as for the above-mentioned, Jones, the Rochester native headlined UFC 309 earlier this month at Madison Square Garden — turning in an eventual third round win over former two-time champion and common-foe, Stipe Miocic with a brutal knockout win following a drawn-out barrage on the feet.

PFL chief urges UFC to broker deal for Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou super fight

Retaining massive links to a title unification pairing with current interim titleholder, Tom Aspinall, Jones has once again been urged to consider a long-anticipated grudge pairing with Batie native, Ngannou — particularly in a lucrative matchup in Riyadh.

“We’re supportive of it. I mean, the fighters want the fight, PFL CEO, Peter Murray told talkSPORT. “Jon Jones wants the fight, Francis wants the fight, we want the fight, our partners here in Saudi want the fight. And so, you know, it comes down to, does the UFC want to step up to it or not? Period.”

Reportedly deep in negotiations to land an eventual title unification pairing with Aspinall — potentially as soon as next year during International Fight Week, Jones has claimed a lucrative offer must first come from promotional brass in order for him to consider a matchup.