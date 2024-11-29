Timur Khizriev remains unbeaten with dominant shutout win over Brendan Loughnane – PFL World Championship Highlights

Makhackala native, Timur Khizriev can call himself the PFL featherweight tournament winner tonight in Saudi Arabia — landing a one-sided unanimous decision win over a bloodied former tournament victor, Brendan Loughnane in their main event clash at the PFL World Championships.

Khizriev, an alum of Bellator MMA and a four-fight feature under the banner of PFL, made his way to a final bracket against Manchester favorite, Loughnane courtesy of a split decision win over Gabriel Alves Braga back in August of this annum.

And taking on Loughnane — who previously minted himself a $1,000,000 richer in a PFL featherweight tournament win, Khizriev looked incredibly sharp in all aspects of his game tonight, taking down Loughnane on cue when the opportunity presented itself.

Cutting open Loughnane during a particular exchange, Khizriev would ride out a one-sided win over the British featherweight star, improving his unbeaten mixed martial arts record to 18-0 with a unanimous decision shutout in Riyadh.

Below, catch the highlights from Timur Khizriev’s win over Brendan Loughnane

The Cutman goes to work on Brendan as we go to the 3rd!#PFLWorldChampionship

LIVE NOW ON ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/geWVy8xeRL — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 29, 2024

Timur Khizriev running away with the 3rd round#PFLWorldChampionship

LIVE NOW ON ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/jgYyLSerbO — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 29, 2024

Final Round of the Night!#PFLWorldChampionship

LIVE NOW ON ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/TkTkLeJD53 — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 29, 2024