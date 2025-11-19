PFL Enters New Era With Massive 2026 Global Expansion

The PFL announced Tuesday it will host 24 events throughout 2026, marking what leadership described as the biggest year in the organization’s history. The schedule includes 16 global events broadcast on ESPN in the United States and eight regional events split across Africa and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

PFL Announces 2026 Plans

PFL CEO John Martin, who took the helm in July after decades leading media companies including Turner Broadcasting, outlined the strategic shift moving into 2026. Speaking about the expansion, Martin emphasized the focus on elite matchmaking. “We’re stepping away from the tournament format,” Martin said during the announcement. “That means every card is going to be built around the best fights possible. The biggest fights every card, the fights the fans are asking for and the fights that the fighters want.” The promotion will run at least ten of its global events in the United States alone, cementing the domestic market as a key priority for the organization.​

The first four events in 2026 are:

PFL: Road to Dubai: February, UAE

February, UAE PFL Madrid: March, Spain

March, Spain PFL Pittsburgh: March, U.S.

March, U.S. PFL Chicago: April, U.S.

The first four stops of 2026 signal PFL‘s ambition to establish itself as a global alternative to the UFC. Road to Dubai kicks off the year in February as the promotion returns to the Coca-Cola Arena, which previously hosted two championship events headlined by lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul Hughes. Nurmagomedov defeated Hughes by majority decision in January 2025, then won a rematch in October via unanimous decision to retain his title. The February card will showcase what the promotion considers its elite roster fighting for world championships.

Madrid marks PFL’s first venture into Spain in March 2026, a significant move in European expansion. The Spanish market has shown growing interest in combat sports, with the promotion recognizing untapped potential in a region currently underserved by major MMA competition. The announcement positions PFL ahead of the UFC in securing a foothold in Spain, despite the presence of UFC dual champion Ilia Topuria in the country.

2026, let's go! 👊 We’re kicking off the biggest year in PFL history: 24 total events, 16 global shows on ESPN, 8 regional events across Africa & MENA. And we're kicking it all off with four massive cities:



🇦🇪 Dubai



🇪🇸 Madrid



🇺🇸 Pittsburgh



🇺🇸 Chicago



The best fighting the… pic.twitter.com/wZPBHSmQta — John Martin (@JohnMartinPFL) November 18, 2025

Pittsburgh will host its first major mixed martial arts event in nearly ten years when PFL arrives in March 2026. The city last hosted a UFC event in February 2016 at Consol Energy Center when Donald Cerrone defeated Alex Oliveira. Pittsburgh holds historical significance in MMA development. The city became the birthplace of modern mixed martial arts in 1980 when CV Productions began holding early mixed rules competitions there before the Pennsylvania State Athletic Commission banned the sport.

Chicago rounds out the first four stops in April 2026. The promotion visited Chicago in June 2025 for a World Tournament semifinal event at Wintrust Arena that featured former Bellator champions including Sergio Pettis, Fabian Edwards, and Dalton Rosta. PFL officials promised the April event would “come back bigger and better than before.”

The eight regional events across Africa and MENA will operate under the previous tournament format, maintaining a development pathway for emerging talent. Vice TV secured exclusive linear television rights for ten international events from these regions, with broadcasts beginning in December 2025 and continuing through 2026.

The leadership restructuring under Martin and newly appointed Chief Operating Officer Lenny Daniels reflects the organization’s commitment to operational excellence. Daniels, former president of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, brings decades of experience managing major sports properties and will play a central role in the promotion’s upcoming media rights negotiations. ESPN’s current deal with PFL expires at the end of 2026.

The format change away from the single-elimination tournament model used in 2025 addresses longtime criticism about the complexity of PFL’s championship structure. By moving to one champion per weight class with traditional matchmaking, the league aims to simplify viewer understanding and create more compelling head-to-head contests.

PFL’s international expansion strategy capitalizes on what Martin identified as a significant market opportunity. With the majority of MMA fans residing outside the United States, establishing regional talent pipelines in growth markets like Africa and the Middle East positions the organization to compete globally.