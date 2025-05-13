PFL Announces Major Expansion with Launch of PFL Pacific in Australia and New Zealand

The Professional Fighters League is expanding its international footprint with the launch of PFL Pacific, a new league division covering Australia and New Zealand. This marks the fourth international league for the PFL. This highlights the organization’s ongoing commitment to growing mixed martial arts around the world.

PFL Pacific will bring together the best regional fighters to compete for top prize money in the league’s signature “win and advance” tournament format. The launch is supported by a major media partnership with Stan, the 9Network, and 9Now, which will provide extensive coverage and distribution of PFL events across Australia. Stan will serve as the exclusive streaming home for the PFL portfolio in Australasia, while select events will also be available via Stan Pay-Per-View and free-to-air on the 9Network and 9Now.

This strategic move aims to make world-class MMA more accessible to Australian fans and to provide a new platform for local athletes to showcase their talent on the global stage. Additional details about the inaugural tournament, event dates, and participating athletes will be announced soon.

