PFL Announces Major Expansion with Launch of PFL Pacific in Australia and New Zealand
The Professional Fighters League is expanding its international footprint with the launch of PFL Pacific, a new league division covering Australia and New Zealand. This marks the fourth international league for the PFL. This highlights the organization’s ongoing commitment to growing mixed martial arts around the world.
PFL Pacific will bring together the best regional fighters to compete for top prize money in the league’s signature “win and advance” tournament format. The launch is supported by a major media partnership with Stan, the 9Network, and 9Now, which will provide extensive coverage and distribution of PFL events across Australia. Stan will serve as the exclusive streaming home for the PFL portfolio in Australasia, while select events will also be available via Stan Pay-Per-View and free-to-air on the 9Network and 9Now.
This strategic move aims to make world-class MMA more accessible to Australian fans and to provide a new platform for local athletes to showcase their talent on the global stage. Additional details about the inaugural tournament, event dates, and participating athletes will be announced soon.
The Professional Fighters League continues its global xpansion with the launch of PFL Pacific, the league’s fourth international division, spanning Australia and New Zealand. Powered by its premium media partnership with Stan, the 9Networkand 9Now in Australia, PFL Pacific will deliver elite regional fighters competing for top prizemoney in the league’s signature “win and advance” tournament format. This strategic launch underscores the PFL’s commitment to growing the sport across Oceania and providing fans with year-round access to world-class MMA action.
Under this landmark partnership, Stan becomes the exclusive home for the entire PFL portfolioacross Australasia, streaming live and on-demand via Stan Sport, with select premium eventsavailable on Stan Pay-Per-View.
Additionally, key PFL events will air free-to-air on the 9Networkand 9Now featuring live fights, archived events, highlights, and exclusive content. This expansive multi-platform distribution ensures PFL’s world-class MMA is more accessible to Australian fans than ever before.
The inaugural PFL Pacific Tournament will take place across four live events in 2025, featuring top regional fighters in single-elimination brackets. With PFL’s signature “Win and Advance” format and significant prize money on the line, the tournament offers a historic platform for Australian athletes to rise to global prominence. In just three years, PFL aims to crown more Australian MMA champions than any other organization. In addition to PFL Pacific, the league will debut its global PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai in the region, showcasing some of MMA’s biggest stars in premium live events.
Together, PFLPacific and the PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai will ensure both rising local athletes and elite international talent compete on the Oceania stage.
“It has been a priority of ours to bring the Professional Fighters League to Australia and the Pacific region, delivering our world-class brand of MMA and the sport’s biggest stars to local fans,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “Through our landmark partnership with Stan, and extendedreach via free-to-air coverage on the 9Network, we’re creating the most accessible MMAexperience Australia has ever seen. With the launch of PFL Pacific, we’re also building a foundation for long-term growth and aiming to crown more Aussie champions than any other league over the next three years.”
“Stan has enjoyed a fantastic partnership with the PFL since 2022, and we’re excited to take itto new heights with the launch of PFL Pacific,” said Stan Acting Managing Director DanTaylor. “This new initiative highlights the PFL’s commitment to nurturing homegrown talent and growing MMA in our region. With the added reach and support of the 9Network, PFL will now connect with more combat fans across Australia than ever before.”