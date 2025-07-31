PFL Africa Unveils Full Fight Card for Johannesburg Event Featuring Top Featherweight and Welterweight Matchups

The PFL has announced the full fight card for its second event of the inaugural PFL Africa season, set to take place on August 9 at the Big Top Arena, Carnival City in Johannesburg, South Africa. This follows the organization’s sold-out debut event held earlier this month in Cape Town, signaling growing excitement around the new regional MMA league.

PFL AFRICA Johannesburg

The Johannesburg card will feature top Featherweight and Welterweight fighters from across Africa competing in the first round, aiming to secure a spot in the PFL Africa Semifinals. The main event promises an exciting matchup with Nigeria’s Patrick Ocheme, who holds a 6-1 record, facing Guinea’s Mohamed Camarta (5-2-1) in a Featherweight bout. Meanwhile, the Co-Main Event will see Angola’s Shido Boris Esperanca (9-1) take on Gambia’s Ibrahima Mané (14-5) in a Welterweight clash.

In addition to the headline fights, the lineup includes several other key bouts featuring promising talents such as British Boloyang versus Octave Ayinda, Sanon Sadeck against Yabna N’tchala, and Wasi Adeshina matched with Jean Jacques Lubaya, among others. The event also includes alternate fights in both weight divisions to ensure competitive depth.

Featherweight First Round Main Event: Patrick Ocheme (6-1) vs. Mohamed Camara (5-2-1)

Welterweight First Round Co-Main Event: Shido Boris Esperanca (9-1) vs. Ibrahima Mané (14-5)

Welterweight First Round Bout: British Boloyang (3-1) vs. Octave Ayinda (5-0)

Welterweight First Round Bout: Sanon Sadeck (7-2) vs. Yabna N’tchala (11-2-1)

Welterweight First Round Bout: Osvaldo Benedito (3-1) vs. Emilios Dassi (4-1-0)

Featherweight First Round Bout: Wasi Adeshina (7-3) vs. Jean Jacques Lubaya (9-1)

Featherweight First Round Bout: Wilker Nsamo (7-0) vs. Dwight Joseph (14-2, 1 NC)

Featherweight First Round Bout: Elbert Steyn (3-0) vs. Abderahman Errachidy (4-1)

Featherweight Alternate Bout: Abdoul Razac Sankara (6-3) vs. Shadrick Yemba (4-0)

Welterweight Alternate Bout: Desmond Tamungang (5-0) vs. Kunle Lawal (2-1)

PFL Africa: Johannesburg is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM South African Standard Time (12:00 PM Eastern Time) and will be broadcast across multiple platforms, including SuperSport in English throughout Africa, Canal+ in French, and the PFL app in the United States.

Tickets for fans wishing to attend are available through official outlets, reflecting the strong regional support for the growing MMA scene on the continent. This event continues to showcase the PFL’s commitment to developing high-level mixed martial arts competition within Africa.