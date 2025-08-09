PFL Africa 2 – Full Results from Johannesburg
The Professional Fighters League heads to Johannesburg for PFL Africa 2 on Saturday, August 9.
Three weeks removed from the promotion’s critically acclaimed event in Cape Town, PFL Africa 2 kicks off first-round action in the featherweight and welterweight tournaments. Featherweights will occupy the main event spotlight when Patrick Ocheme squares off with Mohamed Camara in the evening’s highly anticipated headliner.
Ocheme goes into the 145-pound quarterfinal clash with a 6-1 record and riding a four-fight win streak. Most recently, he scored a first-round finish against Kaleka Kabanda under the EFC in November.
Meanwhile, Camara boasts a 5-2-1 record, with his last outing producing a split draw against Ali Yazbeck at a UAE Warriors event in May 2024.
PFL Africa 2: Johannesburg Results
- Featherweight Tournament Bout: Patrick Ocheme vs. Mohamed Camara via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).
- Welterweight Tournament Bout: Shido Boris Esperanca def. Ibrahima Mané via submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:34 of Round 1.
- Welterweight Tournament Bout: Octave Ayinda def. British Boloyoang via TKO (retirement) at 1:55 of Round 1.
- Welterweight Tournament Bout: Yabna N’tchala def. Sanon Sadeck via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).
- Welterweight Tournament Bout: Emilios Dassi def. Osvaldo Benedito via KO (right hook) at 2:12 of Round 1.
- Featherweight Tournament Bout: Wasi Adeshina def. Jean Jacques Lubaya via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:14 of Round 2.
- Featherweight Tournament Bout: Dwight Joseph def. Wilker Nsamo via KO (flying knee) at 4:57 of Round 2.
- Catchweight (148 lbs) Showcase Bout: Abderrahman Errachidy def. Elbert Steyn via TKO (knee followed by ground and pound).
- Featherweight Tournament Bout: Abdoul Razac Sankara def. Shadrack Yemba via KO (head kick) at 2:01 of Round 1.
- Welterweight Alternate Bout: Kunle Lawal def. Desmond Tamungang via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)