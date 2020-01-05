Petr Yan Hits Back At Henry Cejudo’s Obsession With Jose Aldo

Spread the word!













Henry Cejudo and Petr Yan’s back-and-forth on social media is only continuing.

The two have exchanged words online for a while due to Cejudo’s desire to defend his bantamweight title against Jose Aldo next. That, despite Aldo being on a two-fight losing streak, although he did lose a very close split decision to Marlon Moraes in his bantamweight debut last month.

Yan, meanwhile, feels he’s the worthy challenger and called for Cejudo to get stripped of the title so that he and Aljamain Sterling can compete for the vacant title.

Cejudo responded by calling the duo obsessed with him and told them to compete for the honor of facing him. He added that Aldo was next in line.

Yan responded soon after:

“Clown you are the one who obsessed with Aldo 🤦🏻‍♂️ Vacate the belt and I will be merciful to you,” he said.

Although Yan and Sterling have a better case for a title shot than Aldo on paper, it does look like the former featherweight champion will get the next shot.

Not only is he a huge name, but many, including Cejudo and UFC president Dana White, felt he defeated Moraes. With White also open to Aldo getting the next title shot, it looks like the top contenders like Yan and Sterling will have to wait in line.

Or they could listen to Cejudo’s suggestion and fight each other in the meantime?

What do you make of Yan and Cejudo’s back-and-forth?