The UFC’s Bantamweight Champion, Petr Yan recently responded to Aljamain Sterling over rumours that he did not have a place to train because of the Covid-19 pandemic. (H/T essentiallysports.)

It was recently confirmed that Petr Yan will defend his title against Sterling at UFC 259, both men had been scheduled to fight at UFC 256 but the bout was scrapped.

Writing on Twitter, Sterling said to Yan that there was a rumour he didn’t have a place to train whilst stating he trained for his bout against Cory Sandhagen in a garage.

Rumor was that you didn’t have a place to train. Is everything ok now? I mean trained for Cory Sandhagen in a 1 car and 2 car garage. I hope you’re nice and cozy now in Florida, Mr Mercy.

.@PetrYanUFC — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 8, 2021

However Petr Yan was quick to respond. Writing back the Russian said “Don’t worry about me, worry about your a**. Yan then went on to say he trained for his title fight in a garage insisting there was nothing special about it.

Don’t worry about me, worry about your ass. I trained for title fight in the garage, nothing special about it. https://t.co/Dp0TQ5tGPl — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) January 8, 2021

Yan who is 15-1 is unbeaten in the UFC. He recently claimed the Bantamweight Title when he defeated Jose Aldo in the fifth round at UFC 251. His fight against Sterling will be his first defence of the title.

The confirmation of a bout already adds to a stacked UFC 259 card on March 6th. The Bantamweight crown will be one of three titles on the line.

As well as Yan Vs Sterling, Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya will attempt to become a two-division champion when he faces Light Heavyweight Champion, Jan Blachowicz.

The third title fight on the card will feature the greatest female fighter of all time in Amanda Nunes, she defends her 145-pound title against Megan Anderson.

Other notable fighters on the UFC 259 card include Thiago Santos, Joseph Benavidez, Islam Makhachev and Dominick Cruz.

Do you think Petr Yan will defend his title against Aljamain Sterling and if so how?