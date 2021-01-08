The UFC Bantamweight title will be up for grabs at UFC 259 and will see the champion Petr Yan take on the number one contender Aljamain Sterling.

According to MMA Junkie, sources who know about the situation state that the pair will face off on the March PPV joining the now triple title fight card.

Initially booked for UFC 256, this fight has been in the works for some time since Yan claimed the Bantamweight title in June.

Sadly, the fight fell out due to Petr Yan for undisclosed reasons regarding the champion’s camp. Following this, the main event was replaced with a short notice Flyweight title bout.

With the addition of this Bantamweight title fight, UFC 259 also boasts the highly anticipated Light-Heavyweight title fight between the champion Jan Blachowicz and the Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

The third title fight on the card will be another rescheduled title fight this time in the women’s Featherweight division between Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson.

While the complete card has not been announced, currently it boasts a slew of familiar names outside of the aforementioned title fights.

UFC 259 as it stands:

Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya

Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson

Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling

Aleksandar Rakic vs. Thiago Santos

Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney

Drew Dober vs. Islam Makhachev

Askar Askarov vs. Joseph Benavidez

Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews

Randy Costa vs. Trevin Jones

Aalon Cruz vs. Uros Medic

Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa