Manager confirms ‘Persistent illness’ rules Khamzat Chimaev from UFC Saudi Arabia fight: ‘We can’t carry on like this’

Khamzat Chimaev’s manager, Majdi Shammas has confirmed his client is currently dealing with a “persistent illness” that has now forced him out of his scheduled UFC Fight NIght Saudi Arabia main event with former champion, Robert Whittaker next weekend in Riyadh.

Chimaev, the current number ten ranked middleweight contender, was officially ruled from his slated headliner against Whittaker next weekend in Saudi Arabia through injury – with UFC CEO, Dana White claiming the unbeaten Chechen was “violently ill”.

In his place steps Russian contender, Ikram Aliskerov – who books his first headliner in the UFC just three fights deep into his tenure, taking on former champion, Whittaker following a two-fight winning spree since landing in the Octagon from the Contender Series.

Khamzat Chimaev ruled from UFC Saudi Arabia due to “persistent illness”

And in a statement released overnight, the above-mentioned Shammas confirmed a “persistent” health battle during training camp had forced Chimaev from the bout – who is currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

“It’s with great disappointment announced that Khamzat Chimaev (13-) has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled fight against #3 ranked Robert Whittaker on June 22nd in Riyadh,” Shammas posted on Instagram.

Here’s a statement from Khamzat Chimaev’s manager Majdi Shammas after the #UFCSaudiArabia withdrawal. pic.twitter.com/Bw3NW9iQAH — Nolan King (@mma_kings) June 14, 2024

“The persistent illness that Khamzat has been battling for major parts of training camp could not be cured in time. He has been in and out of hospitals several times. The condition has been kept within the team, since everyone has been absolutely committed to finding a solution. Althought all available options have been throughly considered, it has now come to a point where the team has mutually agreed that it is not possible to carry on like this.”

“Stepping into the cage not proprly prepared against such a formidable opponent as Robert (Whittaker) is unfortunately impossible.”

Chimaev’s most recent outing came in the form of a short-notice UFC 294 co-main event last October, in the form of a close, debated majority decision win over former welterweight champion and pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman.

When do you expect to see Khamzat Chimaev fight again?