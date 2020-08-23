Pedro Munhoz believes he should have got the win against Frankie Edgar last night. The Brazilian dropped a split decision loss in his main event match-up with Edgar which received Fight of the Night honors. But the $50,000 bonus was not for Munhoz who thinks he clearly beat ‘The Answer’ at the APEX.

“Without a doubt (I won),” Munhoz told reporters at the post-fight press conference. “I was just right now with the doctor getting some stitches, and some of my coaches, Dan Lambert, he was just showing me 17 of the media scores. Of 20 of the media scores (on MMADecisions.com), 17 gave me the fight. So only three gave to him. Then I saw in the punching scores I had the first, the third, the fourth, and the fifth rounds. It is what it is.”

Munhoz is not just relying on the opinions of media to make his point. The Brazilian believes he did the better work using leg kicks and jabs to win the fight.

“Not even (just) the leg kicks,” Munhoz said. “I was hurting him with the jab. I chased him for five rounds. He got a couple takedowns, but he couldn’t do anything with the takedowns, and I got back up right away. I was looking for the finish.”

Munhoz doesn’t want to complain too much. While he is open to the idea of a rematch the top bantamweight contender is down to fight anyone.

“I’m always down to fight anyone,” Munhoz said. “I never chose any opponent. I’m down to fight anyone, any time. That would be good to get the rematch. Right now just go back home and be mad for a couple days. I’m very grateful for what I do and the people around me.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you agree with Pedro Munhoz? Should he have got the win over Frankie Edgar last night?