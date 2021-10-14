Pedro Munhoz is still a factor in the UFC’s bantamweight division, but he hasn’t completely ruled out a future move to 125 pounds after a rough stretch of fights.

Munhoz is desperately seeking a win at UFC 269 against former champion Dominick Cruz, which could catapult him back into the bantamweight title picture. Munhoz considered a move to flyweight after his most recent loss to Jose Aldo at UFC 265, a fight in which he was badly hurt on the feet by Aldo’s punches and vicious leg kicks.

Munhoz spoke with LowKickMMA’s James Lynch recently and had a lot to say when it comes to his future in the UFC.

“It could still happen,” Munhoz said when asked about a potential move to flyweight. “It would be more than a 30-pound drop for me so I would need more time to adapt to that. It’s a huge opportunity, but it’s more brutal on my body in terms of nutrition and all of that. Some people are successful in moving down, and some aren’t. It’s something I’d have to talk to an expert about whether it’s healthy.”

“The fight with Jose Aldo made me think about it, especially because he felt like the bigger, stronger guy. I still have time to figure out what the future is going to look like.”

If Munhoz were to move down to flyweight, he would automatically be one of the bigger fighters in the division. Standing at 5’6″, he has the perfect frame for bantamweight but could make some noise at 125 pounds.

First thing’s first for Munhoz, who is laser-focused on getting back in the win column against Cruz at UFC 269. A huge performance against Cruz could eliminate any talks of moving down to flyweight for the veteran Munhoz.

Do you think Pedro Munhoz, others should consider moving down to flyweight?