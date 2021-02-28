Next up on the UFC Vegas 20 main card is a bantamweight contest between Pedro Munhoz and Jimmie Rivera.

Round 1: Munhoz slips as he looks for a head kick early on. Both fighters exchange punches and leg kicks. Munhoz misses with a spinning wheel kick. Rivera lands a left hook. Munhoz lands a number of chopping leg kicks. Munhoz defends a lazy takedown attempt from Rivera. Munhoz partially lands a body kick soon after. Both fighters exchange huge strikes as they continue to swing. Rivera is hurt bad from the leg kicks as he gets dropped from a leg kick. Munhoz ends the round strong as Rivera is clearly in pain with his leg but does well to hide it.

Round 2: Rivera lands a right hook as Munhoz slips. Rivera goes on top but Munhoz threatens with a leg lock. They separate and return to striking. Rivera is letting his hands go but receives another big leg kick in return. Rivera connects with a leg kick but is partially dropped as Munhoz lands his own. Rivera goes for another takedown attempt but it’s easily defended by Munhoz. Munhoz lands another huge leg kick. Rivera is doing his best to put pressure on and land strikes but the fear of the leg kick is evident as he receives another to his lead leg. Rivera is slightly cut. Munhoz partially lands a front kick to the body. Both fighters ends the round swining.

Round 3: Rivera is aggressive early on but is eventually backed up against the fence again. Munhoz lands a front kick to the body. Rivera partially blocks a head kick. The fight is momentarily stopped after an accidental groin kick. Rivera is going for it now. Munhoz looks to put the pressure but kicks Rivera in the groin again. No warning as it was an accident again. Rivera goes for a takedown but is leg kicked in the process and struggles to get up. His left leg is completely dead now. Munhoz lands a body kick. Rivera lands a big right with just a minute to go. He lands a huge left soon after. He follows it with a body shot. Munhoz misses a head kick. It’s all out war in the last 30 seconds. The fight comes to an end.

Official result: Pedro Munhoz defeats Jimmie Rivera via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).