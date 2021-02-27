LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs. Gane results throughout the afternoon (Sat. 27th. February 2021) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pushing forward with a second consecutive headliner, the UFC field a pivotal division clash between kickboxing ace, the heavy-hitting talent, Jairzinho ‘Bigi Boy’ Rozenstruik and dynamic French uber-prospect, Ciryl ‘Bon Gamin’ Gane in a mouth-watering matchup.

Both coming off statement knockout victories over former undisputed heavyweight champion, Junior dos Santos — Rozenstruik rebounded from a May knockout defeat to incoming title challenger, Francis Ngannou to stop the Brazilian at UFC 250 in June — with second round strikes.

Improving his undefeated professional record to 7-0, Fernand Lopez product and MMA Factory mainstay, Gane stuck a massive elbow to stop dos Santos also in the second round — moving to 4-0 under the UFC’s banner.

In an important light heavyweight matchup, former Fight Nights Global titleholder, Nikita Krylov makes his Octgon return as he draws the highly-touted, Magomed Ankalaev in an important clash for the light heavyweight landscape.

Ukrainian finisher, Krylov has notched a whopping fifteen submission wins, as well as a further ten knockout stoppages — most recently taking his first career decision victory in a UFC Fight Night Brasilia judging win over Johnny Walker last March.

Removing any doubt surrounding his first knockout win over Ion Cutelaba at UFC Fight Night Norfolk last February, Ankalaev moved to 2-0 against the Romanian via a late first frame stoppage at UFC 254 last October on ‘Fight Island’ — moving to 14-1 as a professional and extending his promotional-streak to five-fights.

UFC Vegas 20 Results: Rozenstruik vs. Gane

Main Card: (ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Jarizinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane

Light Heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Flyweight: Montana De La Rosa vs. Mayra Beuno Silva

Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera

Featherweigth: Alex Caceres vs. Kevin Croom

Preliminary Card: (ESPN+ 6 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Alexander Hernandez vs. Thiago Moises

Bantamweight: Alexis Davis vs. Sabina Mazo

Bantamweight: Vince Cachero vs. Ronnie Lawrence

Catchweight (210.5-pounds): Dustin Jacoby vs. Maxim Grishin