Márcio Barbosa Flatlines Dennis Buzukja in Epic Octagon Debut- UFC Winnipeg Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Márcio Barbosa Flatlines Dennis Buzukja in Epic Octagon Debut- UFC Winnipeg Highlights

Márcio Barbosa delivered a memorable Octagon debut in the UFC Winnipeg featured prelim on Saturday.

Just past the one-minute mark of the opening round, Buzukja threw a combination that prompted Barbosa to counter with a clean counter left that caught Buzukja clean on the chin and sent him crashing to the canvas.

No follow-up shots necessary.

Official Result: Márcio Barbosa def. Dennis Buzukja via KO (left hook) at 1:20 of Round 1.

With the victory, Barbosa improved his overall record to 18-2 with 15 of those wins by way of knockout. He now has five straight first-round finishes, including a win over Damon Wilson on Dana White’s Contender Series last year.

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Check Out Highlights From Dennis Buzukja vs. Márcio Barbosa at UFC Winnipeg:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

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