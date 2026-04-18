Márcio Barbosa Flatlines Dennis Buzukja in Epic Octagon Debut- UFC Winnipeg Highlights

Márcio Barbosa delivered a memorable Octagon debut in the UFC Winnipeg featured prelim on Saturday.

Just past the one-minute mark of the opening round, Buzukja threw a combination that prompted Barbosa to counter with a clean counter left that caught Buzukja clean on the chin and sent him crashing to the canvas.

No follow-up shots necessary.

Official Result: Márcio Barbosa def. Dennis Buzukja via KO (left hook) at 1:20 of Round 1.

With the victory, Barbosa improved his overall record to 18-2 with 15 of those wins by way of knockout. He now has five straight first-round finishes, including a win over Damon Wilson on Dana White’s Contender Series last year.

Check Out Highlights From Dennis Buzukja vs. Márcio Barbosa at UFC Winnipeg: