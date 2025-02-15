UFC star Payton Talbott shares Valentine’s Day with R&B megastar Frank Ocean

ByRoss Markey
Hoping to return to winning-ways in his return to the UFC, bantamweight prospect, Payton Talbott continues to link up with some of the biggest names in entertainment during his time away from the Octagon — with R&B star, Frank Ocean posting footage of them sharing Valentine’s Day together overnight.

Talbott, an alum of Dana White’s Contender Series, most recently suffered his first professional mixed martial arts defeat at UFC 311 last month, seeing his perfect run of nine consecutive victories halted by Brazilian veteran, Raoni Barcelos.

Payton Talbott shares Valentine’s Day with R&B star, Frank Ocean

And coming unstuck against the sizeable underdog, Barcelos, Talbott was handed his first promotional defeat, following a string of prior notable victories over the likes of Yanis Ghemmouri, and Cameron Saaiman to name a few.

And on social media this afternoon, eagle-eyed fans noticed a bizarre pairing of Talbott and the above-mentioned musician, Ocean — sharing their respective Valentine’s Day together in posts on the latter’s official Instagram Stories.

Reacting to his decision loss to veteran perennial contender, Barcelos at UFC 311 at the beginning of the year, Talbott credited the Brazilian star for handing him his first “scar”.

“The vet gave me my first scar,” Payton Talbott wrote on Instagram. “May the skin heal itself to be strong and never split again. Lucky to have such people in my life. Fortunate to be able to learn valuable lessons. Still had fun.”

And ahead of his return at UFC 311, Talbott boldly claimed he would like to take on former kickboxer and controversial social media influencer, Andrew Tate — questioning his stance on women.

“Man, he’s (Andrew Tate) just like the antithesis of me,” Payton Talbott told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “Yeah, he is. It’s like what I said in that video. It just seems like somebody cheated on him when he was younger, and now he has this vendetta against women.” 

“I feel like he takes himself super seriously, and it’s just like he’s kind of a poison for masculine culture,” Payton Talbott continued.

