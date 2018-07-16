Paulo Costa Wants Fight With Former Champion Next

Israel Adesanya wants a fight with Paulo Costa next, but the 27-year-old Brazilian has his eyes on a bigger stage.

Adesanya recently scored a dominant victory over Brad Tavares at The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 27 Finale last week. After the fight, he said he wanted the winner of Paulo Costa vs. Uriah Hall the following night at UFC 226. Costa won that fight via second-round TKO.

The victory extended his undefeated mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 12-0. Adesanya said he’d like to fight Costa next, but UFC President Dana White said he’d like to avoid that for the time being.

Instead, Costa told MMA Junkie that he’s much more focused on a fight with former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman (quotes via Bloody Elbow):

“The first time I heard his name was on Friday when he fought,” said Costa. “People asked me about this fight, and I said I don’t know this guy. But if the people want this fight, let’s make this fight. “My priority is Chris Weidman. He’s a former champion, he’s very famous in the world, and he’s higher ranked. But I’m a fighter, and the UFC decides. (UFC President) Dana White decides. I’m here to make the biggest and the greatest fights. So if he wants it and everybody wants it, I’ll fight Israel.”

Weidman hasn’t fought in a year since submitting Kelvin Gastelum at UFC on FOX 25. During that win, Weidman suffered an injury and has been sidelined ever since.

Gastelum has since earned his way into a middleweight title fight by defeating Jacare Souza, leaving Weidman without a dance partner for his return to the Octagon. Perhaps Costa will get his wish after all, but will the former champ want a more well-known foe?