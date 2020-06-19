Paulo Costa Wants $15 Million To Face Israel Adesanya

Spread the word!













Middleweight contender Paulo Costa is demanding $15 million to fight Israel Adesanya. The Brazilian knockout artist also revealed he would be willing to coach on the rebooted Ultimate Fighter series alongside Adesanya.

UFC president Dana White previously revealed TUF would be returning to our screens in the near future. Since then fans have been speculating about which two fighters will coach on the season. Costa initially took to social media to suggest he would coach on The Ultimate Fighter alongside middleweight champ Adesanya, he wrote.

“BN: The ultimate fighter Adelasanha x Costa. Who likes that match?”

Costa intrigued some fans with the suggestion, and many began to believe a deal had been struck for the number one contender to challenge ‘The Last Stylebender’. However, he quickly denied the fight had been agreed and revealed he is holding out for $15 million pay day for the match-up, he said.

“Not done deal yet. I want 15 million like Jon.”

‘Borrachinha’ hasn’t fought since cementing himself as the middleweight number one contender against Yoel Romero at UFC 241 in August 2019. Both men went to war over three rounds, but it was Costa who impressed the judges most to score a unanimous decision win. The 29-year-old who holds other high-profile wins over the likes of Uriah Hall and Johny Hendricks has been unable to compete for almost a year due to injury. A bicep injury that required surgery has postponed his title shot but Costa is now ready to take it – but apparently only if the money is right.

In the meantime, middleweight king Adesanya has stayed busy with a defence of his title at UFC 248. The 30-year-old fought against Yoel Romero at UFC 248 despite the fact the Cuban was coming off back-to-back defeats. Prior to that Adesanya captured the belt in impressive fashion by taking out long-time champ Robert Whittaker inside two rounds.

How much money do you think Paulo Costa should make to fight Israel Adesanya?