Ex-Title challenger Paulo Costa announces plans for fighting return at UFC 297 in January in Canada

Former undisputed middleweight title challenger, Paulo Costa has a date in mind for his long-overdue and awaited return to the Octagon, appearing to point at a UFC 297 event on January 20. from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Costa, a former undisputed middleweight championship challenger and the current number six ranked divisional contender, has been sidelined since he featured on the main card of UFC 278 back in August of last year in Salt Lake City, snapping a two-fight losing skid to both former champion, Israel Adesanya, and Marvin Vettori, with a decision win of his own over former titleholder, Luke Rockhold.

And scheduled to make his return to active competition at UFC 294 back in October in Abu Dhabi, Costa was forced from his planned co-main event fight against the undefeated contender, Khamzat Chimaev – suffering a nasty bursitis infection in his elbow.

Subsequently, the Belo Horizonte native has undergone multiple surgical procedures to address the infection, however, has been ruled out of competition for the remainder of the year.

Paulo Costa confirms plans for UFC 297 return

Announcing plans for a comeback fight, Costa, who boasts a 14-2 professional record, has earmarked January 20. next for his return to the Octagon – which hosts UFC 297 in Toronto, Canada.



“Jan 20.” Paulo Costa posted cryptically on his official X account.

Jan 20 🤜🔥🤛 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 25, 2023

Clamouring for a reworked fight with Chechen-born contender, Chimaev off the back of their cancelled pairing earlier this year, Costa claimed the AllStars MMA turned in a “weak” performance en route to a a decision win over former champion, Kamaru Usman.

“It was a horrible fight, in my opinion, for (Khamzat) Chimaev,” Paulo Costa said. “I think Usman did what he could do. Usman was very short notice. You know, nine, 10 days training. And you need to fly to Abu Dhabi. You don’t have time to train. So, I think Chiamev messed with his opportunity to fight for the title. I don’t think he gonna fight for the title next, because Usman is not a legit middleweight. He was 170 pounds, very good fighter, we know.”

