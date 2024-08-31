Paulo Costa tells Mark Ruffalo: ‘Go f**k yourself u f*g’ on Elon Musk’s X

Former undisputed UFC middleweight championship challenger, Paulo Costa has once more come under fire for his use of homophobic slurs, labelling The Avengers and Shutter Island actor, Mark Ruffalo a “f*g” on social media platform, X — amid the platform’s banning his native Brazil this weekend.

Costa, who currently holds the number nine ranked middleweight contender, has been sidelined since he most recently co-headlined UFC 302 back in May, suffering a close split decision loss to former champion, Sean Strickland in their showdown in Newark, New Jersey.

Prior to that second consecutive loss, Belo Horizonte native, Paulo Costa had also featured earlier this annum at UFC 298 in February, dropping another competitive unanimous judging loss to former undisputed champion, Robert Whittaker in Anaheim, California.

Yet to be booked for his return to action in a bid to snap a two-fight losing skid, Brazilian veteran, Costa is without a win for the last two years — most recently taking another former undisputed middleweight titleholder, Luke Rockhold the distance over the course of three rounds in a unanimous decision win — with the Santa Cruz veteran calling time on his career following the defeat.

Paulo Costa takes aim at Hollywood star, Mark Ruffalo

And remaining vocal on social media platform X — which is headed up by Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, Costa has landed himself in hot water again for his outspoken comments — this time aimed at Hollywood actor, Ruffalo.

“‘Elon Musk showed his total disrespect for Brazilian sovereignty and in particular for the judiciary, setting himself as a true supranational entity and immune to the laws of each country,’ de Moraes wrote. “Because he is a weird and entitled billionaire tech bro,” Mark Ruffalo posted on his X account. “Tax him HEAVILY.”

U don’t live in 3 wolrd country named Brasil . I do . So u don’t have place of speech. A I do and I said go fuck youself u fag https://t.co/h2Vw5wPZED — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) August 31, 2024

“U don’t live in a third-world country named Brazil, I do,” Paulo Costa posted in response to Mark Ruffalo. “So u don’t have place of speech. I do and I said go f*ck yourself u f*g.”