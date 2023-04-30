Former UFC middleweight title challenger, Paulo Costa pokes fun at Luke Rockhold following his TKO loss in bare knuckle boxing last night.

The BKFC achieved probably their biggest, and most successful, night since the creation of the un-gloved boxing promotion. In the main event they pitted former UFC middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, against renowned brawler, Mike Perry.

Perry would land a TKO victory over Rockhold in just the second round after it seemed the latter did not want to continue; supposedly after suffering damage to his mouth and teeth. In the co-main, UFC veterans Chad Mendes Eddie Alvarez went to war over five rounds in which Alvarez would earn a split-decision victory after a back-and-forth affair.

Paulo Costa jokes at Luke Rockhold’s expense

After what was a competitive first round, Perry would overwhelm the bigger Rockhold in the first round of their bare knuckle fight. after w tie-up, Rockhold would complain to the ref on the break, after pointing to his mouth and a short conversation with Dan Miragliotta, the fight would waved off.

While some applauded Rockhold for his bravery, former foe, Costa, would use the opportunity to make fun the American. Costa would elude to Rockhold being a homosexual, as if matters, ultimately landing on joke about Rockhold kissing men.

OMG luke will have a hard time kissing guys now. at least he has a hard chin with a toothless mouth. Perry did it again 👏 . Boxing is so different than mma , especially without gloves dude pic.twitter.com/8oc5thnpfg — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) April 30, 2023

Costa is excepted to to face feared Chechen, Khamzat Chimaev, in what will be a significant fight in the middleweight language. With a win, both men could hold serious title contention claims.

