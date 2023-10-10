Despite underdoing a surgical procedure just three weeks ago, former middleweight title challenger, Paulo Costa has claimed he is still “definitely” sharing the Octagon with the undefeated, Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 next weekend – despite definite concerns from the organization.

Costa, a former undisputed middleweight title challenger under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he featured against former middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold back in August of last year, landing a close unanimous decision victory over the ex-titleholder.

And booked to make his return to the Octagon later this month, Brazilian striker, Costa welcomes the undefeated force, Chimaev back to the middleweight limit for the first time since his Octagon bow, in a potential championship eliminator.

However, appearing to throw the clash into jeopardy yesterday, Costa showed off the results of a recent surgical procedure he underwent just three weeks ago on his elbow to address an injury.

“How strong are u?” Paulo Costa wrote. “U never really know until you get tested by fire of life. I did surgery 3 weeks ago, 10 seams size. But I know how tough I’m and continues improving and overcoming myself. It doesn’t stop me, still doing my things sparrings and everything. I’m so blessing. God’s gives me exceptional condition, and surrounded my by great peoples.”

Paulo Costa insists he will be fighting Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 next week

And despite concerns from fans regarding the status of Costa’s fight with Chechen-born contender, Chimaev, the Brazilian insists he is “definitely” fighting in Abu Dhabi next weekend.

“Yes, definitely, yes,” Paulo Costa told MMA Fighting. “Definitely yes. … [The UFC] are just worried about me because [of the surgery]. I took 10 days off to [get the procedure] in Brazil, and here [I took off] 14 more days before and after surgery. So, they’re a little bit worried about my health. But, I’m sparring, I’m doing everything.”

“I’d like to say thank you to the UFC as well for keeping me in this fight, because bro, I truly believe [if we fight] 100 times, I can beat him (Khamzat Chimaev0 like 99 percent [of the time],” Paulo Costa explained. “I have all the tools to beat this motherf*cker. He’s a wrestler. He has nothing for me. He has big head, long arms, slim body. He will do nothing against me. I will defend his takedown and I’m going to knock him out. So, I want this fight so bad, that’s why I’m still in this fight. I did a surgery, but it doesn’t [matter], I’m going to be there anyway.”

Do you think Paulo Costa makes good on his set fight with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294?