Amid continued links to a long-rumored clash with the undefeated, Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 in October, one-time middleweight title challenger, Paulo Costa has warned the Chechen that he cannot “hide” from him for much longer.

In the midst of a 12-fight undefeated run, AllStars MMA staple, Chimaev has been linked with a continued return to active competition this year, however, has yet to book an earmarked clash at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.

As for Belo Horizonte native, Costa, the middleweight staple is still listed to compete against would-be common-foe, Ikram Aliskerov at UFC 291 later this month in Salt Lake City, Utah, however, over the week, conflicting reports have claimed that the Brazilian has withdrawn from the bout – particularly reports according to Aliskerov’s camp.

Paulo Costa sends expletive-filled message to Khamzat Chimaev

And fuelling those rumors across social media this Wednesday evening, Costa issued a message to Chimaev – who called for a welterweight title fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 294, claiming the Chechen-born finisher was “terrified” of him.

“What the f*ck,” Paulo Costa said during a video posted on his official social media. “Dude, this is great – he’s (Khamzat Chimaev) terrified, he’s terrified. Motherf*cker, you can’t hide from me. You can’t hide from me. I swear to God, I feel sorry for him.”

Sidelined since he featured on the main card of UFC 278 back in August of last year, Costa most recently snapped a two-fight losing skid to middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori – landing a unanimous decision win over former divisional titleholder, Luke Rockhold.

Himself without a walk since September of last year, Chimaev moved to 12-0 as a professional, submitting impromptu opponent, Kevin Holland with a first round D’Arce choke in a dominant catchweight victory for the former.