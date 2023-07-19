Still in search of an opponent for a return to the Octagon for the first time in over a year, undefeated welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev has called for divisional champion, Leon Edwards to accept a fight against him at UFC 294 in October in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Chimaev, the surging number four ranked welterweight contender, has been sidelined since he co-headlined UFC 279 back in September of last year, improving to 12-0 as a professional, submitting Kevin Holland with an opening round D’Arce choke submission win.

Chechen-born finisher, Khamzat Chimaev was initially scheduled to headline the event against now-promotional veteran, Nate Diaz at the welterweight limit, however, the pairing was shelved after the former missed non-title weight by a whopping seven-and-a-half pounds.

Expected to make a move to the middleweight limit in his earmarked Octagon comeback at UFC 294 in October, the AllStars MMA staple has been linked to a much-speculated clash with one-time title challenger, Paulo Costa, however, the pairing has yet to be officially booked by the organization.

Khamzat Chimaev calls for October title fight with Leon Edwards

And this Wednesday morning, Chimaev has since switched his attention once more to multiple-time scheduled foe, undisputed welterweight champion, Edwards.

“@Leon_edwardsmmma if you are a man let’s fight in Abu Dhabi,” Khamzat Chimaev tweeted.

Scheduled to clash with Edwards on multiple occasions since his move to the UFC back in 2020, Chimaev saw at least four planned bouts with the Birmingham native fall to the wayside in the time since.

Furthermore, Edwards, who has been sidelined since he landed a trilogy rubber match title defense win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 back in March, is expected to potentially fight at UFC 285 in November, taking on former interim champion, Colby Covington at Madison Square Garden.

Yesterday to boot, Edwards was called out by lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, with the Russian offering to fight him for his welterweight crown at UFC 294.

Prior to his submission win over Holland, Chimaev had turned in a close, unanimous decisiion victory against perennial welterweight contender, Gilbert Burns in April of last year to boot in a successful welterweight walk.