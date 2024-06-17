Paulo Costa chases elusive fight with Khamzat Chimaev in UFC return: ‘He will bring back the ferocity’

In the midst of a two-fight losing skid since the beginning of this year, recent UFC 302 co-headliner, Paulo Costa has staked his claim for a rescheduled bout with Khamzat Chimaev, claiming a grudge fight with the Chechen contender would “bring back the ferocity” within him.

Costa, the current number eight ranked middleweight contender, co-headlined UFC 302 at the beginning of this month in New Jersey, suffering a split decision defeat against former divisional champion, Sean Strickland in Newark.

And earlier this year, Belo Horizonte striker, Costa suffered another unanimous judging loss to former middleweight kingpin, Robert Whittaker in the co-main event of UFC 298 in Anaheim.

Himself forced from a UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia return this weekend against would-be common-foe, Whittaker, unbeaten Chechnya star, Chimaev was struck down with a bout of food poisoning, forcing him from the premiere event for the promotion in Riyadh.

Paulo Costa eyes Khamzat Chimaev grudge match next

Linked with a quickfire return off the back of his decision loss to the outspoken Strickland earlier this month in ‘The Garden State’, Costa has vowed to fire on all cylinders in his return – and likes a reworked matchup with the above-mentioned, Chimaev.

“I think he [Khamzat Chimaev[ is the perfect kind of fighter to bring back the Paulo of old,” Paulo Costa told MMA Fighting. “To bring back the [aggression], to bring back the ferocity. I’m [looking] for that.”

Paulo Costa feels Khamzat Chimaev is the "perfect" opponent to bring back the "old Paulo."



"To the bring back the [aggressiveness], to bring back the ferocity… I need that fight and Chimaev is the perfect guy.”



“You can see on my face, I can’t wait, bring back this becuase I need the redemption,” Paulo Costa explained. “And I need that fight, and Chimaev is the perfect guy. I think he looks a little crazy, so this ought to be a very fun fight.”

Initially scheduled to feature at UFC 294 back in October, Costa was forced from a fight with Chimaev after suffering from a bursitis infection in his elbow – which required multple surgical procedures to address.

