Paulo Costa details nasty bursitis infection in elbow amid UFC 294 exit, plans return ‘Sooner than later’

Former middleweight title challenger has revealed plans to land a return to he Octagon “sooner than later” amid his withdrawal from a scheduled UFC 294 fight with Khamzat Chimaev this weekend in Abu Dhabi, UAE, as he continues to deal with a grisly bursitis infection in his elbow.

Costa, the current number six ranked middleweight contender, was slated to make his return to the Octagon this weekend in the co-main event of UFC 294 in the Middle East – taking on the undefeated welterweight contender, Chimaev in the latter’s return to the middleweight limit since a promotional bow.

Sidelined since August of last year, the Brazilian most recently landed a unanimous decision win over former undisputed middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold in Salt Lake City, Utah – snapping a two-fight losing run in the process.

Forced out of his UFC 294 fight with Chimaev, Costa revealed he underwent a surgical procedure just three weeks out from the bout in order to address a bursitis infection in his elbow, however, was ultimately pulled from the card.

In his place comes former undisputed welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, who takes on the undefeated, Chimaev on just 10 days’ notice – in an official middleweight title fight eliminator.

Paulo Costa plans quickfire return to the UFC amid elbow injury

Revealing two subsequent surgical procedures to address a nasty infection in his elbow following his withdrawal, Costa announced plans for a return to active competition sooner rather than later.

“Official speech about the medical impediment and remove (sic) from the fight on October 21st in Abudhabi (sic),” Paulo Costa posted on his official X account. “I will be back sooner than later. Thanks.”

