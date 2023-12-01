Paulo Costa claims ‘Deal is done’ to fight ‘Adorable’ Robert Whittaker at UFC 299 in march comeback

Former undisputed middleweight championship challenger, Paulo Costa has claimed a “deal is done” for him to fight former titleholder, Robert Whittaker in a return to the Octagon for both of them at UFC 299 in March of next year.

Costa, the current number six ranked middleweight contender, has been sidelined since he featured against former undisputed titleholder, Luke Rockhold back in August of last year in Salt Lake City, defeating the Santa Cruz veteran with a close, unanimous decision win to snap his two-fight losing skid.

As for Whittaker, the Auckland-born contender has been sidelined since he suffered a spectacular second round TKO loss to incoming UFC 297 title challenger, Dricus du Plessis backin July during International Fight Week.

And appearing to issue an open challenge to Costa for a clash at UFC 299 in March of next year following the scrapping of a targeted clash at UFC 284 back in February in Australia, Whittaker tagged the Brazilian in a post confirming his plan to feature at the Miami, Florida event.

Paulo Costa claims “deal is done” to fight Robert Whittaker

Sharing his thoughts on a call out from Whittaker, Belo Horizonte native, Costa claimed a bout between the duo was already a “done deal” for next year.

“Tamara showed me this,” Paulo Costa posted on his official X account. “Why are u TAGGING ME Robert (Whittaker), do u really want this fight? It’s adorable, if it’s affirmative that deal is done. Feb is time enough to me, what do u think?”

Slated to make his comeback to the sport at UFC 294 back in October, one-time title challenger, Costa saw a scheduled middleweight fight with the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev fall to the wayside after he suffered a nasty bursitis infection in his elbow ahead of the billed title-eliminator in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

