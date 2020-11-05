Paulo Costa has suggested his next fight will come against the former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

‘Borrachinha’ who is coming of a crushing loss to Israel Adesanya previously called out Whittaker who established himself as the number one contender at 185lbs by beating Jared Cannonier at UFC 254 on October 24.

‘The Reaper’ recently dismissed the call out from Costa as he focuses on a highly anticipated rematch with Adesanya.

”The only real logical fight for me right now is Izzy (Israel Adesanya),” Whittaker said. “I’ve held this spot as [number] one twice now in the last four, five months, and that’s a fight he (Paulo Costa) just lost his contention to the title. That’s really the only fight that I am interested in at the moment. It’s very hard for me to be interested in anything else.”

The Brazilian knockout artist contradicted Whittaker’s comments when speaking on his YouTube channel. Costa claims a fight with the Australian is “very close to happening”, he said.

“I could fight at any time. Starting in December, I could fight. It depends on whom. I want to fight Whittaker and that fight is very close to happening. Very close! Very close to fighting Whittaker.”

“This fight with Whittaker is well underway. Will happen. I am sure it will happen. It’s in the details, needing a few things.” (Transcribed by AG Fight)

A fight between Costa and Whittaker appears to be growing more likely. This is largely due to the fact the UFC’s middleweight champ, ‘Stylebender’ is set to step up in weight for his next fight to face off against Jan Blachowicz for the light-heavyweight title.

As of right now, it is unclear exactly when this fight will take place but it’s safe to assume the promotion is hoping to match the two champions in the early part of next year. So, perhaps Whittaker will want to take a fight with Costa rather than sit on the side lines waiting for another shot at UFC gold.

Do you want to see Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker fight?