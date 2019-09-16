Paulo Costa Claims Dana White Promised Him Next Middleweight Title Shot

Spread the word!













Paulo Costa will be in Australia to witness the upcoming UFC middleweight title unification bout between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya.

Costa comes off of an impressive victory over Yoel Romero, a bout in which both men put on a tremendous back-and-forth war. However, it was the young Brazilian who took home the decision victory when it was all said and done. Now, UFC President Dana White is flying Costa out to Melbourne to watch the UFC 244 main event, and Costa tells BJPenn.com he has been promised the next title opportunity.

“Yes, I am going to Melbourne. Dana White is sending me there and said I get the next title shot. I fight the winner of Whittaker-Adesanya,” Costa said.

In regards to who he’d prefer to fight between Whittaker and Adesanya, Costa believes he could beat them both. However, he does have some personal issues with the Nigerian champion, who he calls a “skinny clown.”

“I can beat both. I think Adesanya is a fake champion. He hasn’t fought anyone tough, he is a skinny clown. I have a personal problem with him,” Costa said. “If he beats Whittaker, which I don’t think, I’m going to kill him.

“He doesn’t stand a chance against me. As for Whittaker, he is good, tough guy. He is not as strong as Yoel, so I can take him. He is like Yoel with less power, so I can beat both of them. I really want Adesanya, though.”

Barring any medical concerns, Costa eyes an early 2020 showdown with the winner, preferably in January.

“I want to fight in January against whoever wins in October. UFC is the boss, so they will decide when it will happen. I want that fight in January,” Costa said.

What do you think about Costa getting the next shot at the winner of Whittaker and Adesanya?