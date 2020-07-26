Paulo Costa took to Twitter to call out Robert Whittaker and Darren Till after their headline fight on UFC Fight Island 3 this morning.

Till and Whittaker fought for five rounds in the main event of UFC Fight Island 3, with Whittaker emerging victorious; all three judges scored the fight 48-47 to Whittaker however Costa wasn’t impressed with the fight.

Costa told his fans on Twitter that there was no way both Till and Whittaker were training for their fight and called the bout a ‘f*ck ugly fight.’

There’s no possibility those both guys were training during quarantine. I don’t believe that. Fuck ugly fight pic.twitter.com/KEs9oVUH4M — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 26, 2020

Costa also tweeted that he believed the co-main event, between Shogun Rua and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira should have been the main event. It was the third time the two had met and Shogun emerged victorious again with a split decision win.

Costa said “This one should be the main Event. Congrats Minotouro and Shogun!”

This one should be the main Event.

Congrats Minotouro and Shogun! 🇧🇷

Esse deveria ter sido o main event !

Parabéns guerreiros! @Minotouromma #shogun pic.twitter.com/lxxoxm7NHc — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 26, 2020

Costa is currently undefeated in MMA with a record of 13-0 and is expected to challenge Israel Adesanya for the Middleweight Championship at UFC 253.

Costa last fought in August 2019 at UFC 241 when he beat Yoel Romero by unanimous decision, the Brazilian has been out since then after he had surgery on his bicep which ruled him out for 8 months.

The win for Whittaker now puts him back in contention for the UFC Middleweight and he could now be one of the front runners for the winner of Costa and Adesanya.

Do you think Paulo Costa will beat Israel Adesanya in their UFC Middleweight title fight later this year?