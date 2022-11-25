Paulo Costa launches tirade at Brazil’s World Cup team: “Now they all are feminists… They cannot win world cup sorry.”

Brazilian-born UFC middleweight Paulo Costa is not happy with the Brazilian National team who are currently playing in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In their first match of the tournament, Brazil defeated Serbia in a perfect 2-0 game. This did not impress ‘Borrachinha’ who Tweeted after the match:

“Brazilian soccer team were respectable when they had drug dealers to make party’s officials and shemale f*cker Like Ronald at 2006 or 2002 . Now they all are feminists or apologize for being straight white . They cannot win wolrd cup sorry . Bring old times back.”

Paulo Costa, of Brazil, is known for his controversial Tweets. In 2020, he publicly said:

“Trans without penis is same a angel without wings .”

In 2022, he added:

I’VE NEVER FELT SO FREE HERE… NOW I CAN SAY WITHOUT FEAR THAT MAN HAS A PENIS AND WOMAN HAS A VAGINA. THANK YOU.”

‘Borrachinha‘ has his next match booked for UFC 284 against the former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, this will be in February 2023. Costa’s future in the UFC is unclear. The fighter has stated that this is the final fight on his contract and has not renewed it. In the past, he has discussed how unhappy he is with the UFC’s pay. The Brazilian athlete has even hinted at transitioning to boxing. Costa explained to Ag Fight:

“I haven’t renewed with the UFC. I had a talk with Hunter [Campbell]. He was supposed to get back to me. I asked him about a figure, and he was supposed to give me an answer about it. I haven’t gotten an answer yet … I have one fight left and I’m not very sure.“