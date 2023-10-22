Video – Paulo Costa gets a in Brawl with Audience member at UFC 294: ‘I just saw his big forehead, I can’t miss’



Paulo Costa gets into brawl while cageside at UFC 294 last night in Abu Dhabi.

While Costa had been pulled form his fight against Khamzat Chimaev, set for the co-main event of the UFC’s return to the Middle East, it didn’t stop him from brawling at the event. Social media showed the Brazilian throwing a right hand after a member of the crowd launched themselves at him while attempting to strike him.

Costa had to withdraw from his fight with Chimaev after suffering a serious infection to his elbow after undergoing surgery. It’s unclear on when Costa is expected to return, and who he will face.

Paulo Costa reacts to cageside fight with audience member

Following the event, Costa took to his YouTube channel to give his side of the short scrap.

Motherf****r say this, show this to me,” Costa explained, Holding up his middle finger. “So I mock his face, and next time I come in the hallway, I saw him and wave to him. And when the guy is far from you he’s very brave. But when I came, he just came to talk but he tried ‘F U’ again, so I grab him and I pull him.” (H/T MMA Mania)

“And then some other guys pull, three other guys pull, jump the fence,” Costa continued. “So security came, and the guy that showed me his finger, he jumped me as well. I just saw his big forehead and man, I can’t miss that big head. Even with my arm, I bam in the forehead. Straight there. So that’s a good lesson for some that think just because I’m injury I can’t f**k you around. I will.”

Costa’s scheduled opponent, Chimaev, would defeat late replacement Kamaru Usman over the three rounds after the latter stepped in on 10 days notice.

