Kamaru Usman plans middleweight stay after UFC 294 loss: ‘I’ll take Dricus du Plessis at UFC 300, why not?’

Suffering a close majority decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev in his middleweight divisional bow tonight in the co-main event of UFC 294, former undisputed welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman has announced plans for a continued stay at 185 pounds, weighing up an immediate turnaround against the number one ranked, Dricus du Plessis.

Usman, a former undisputed welterweight champion and pound-for-pound number one under the banner of the promotion, made a hasty return to the Octagon tonight on just 11 days’ notice – facing-off with the undefeated Chimaev in a middleweight division leap for the former gold holder.

Slumping to his third consecutive loss following a pair of championship fight defeats to three-time foe, Leon Edwards, Auchi native, Usman rallied well in both the second and third rounds against Chimaev tonight at UFC 294 – however, failed to mount enough offense to traverse a 10-8 round in the first frame.

And announcing plans for a middleweight divisional stay following his title eliminator loss to Chechnya naitve, Chimaev tonight in the Middle East, Usman, who revealed he rejected a prior offer to fight the former over the course of five rounds instead of three – admitted he regretted that decision.

Kamaru Usman welcomes Dricus du Plessis fight at UFC 300

In terms of of immediate plans for a sophomore fight at the middleweight limit, Usman claimed he would be interested in fighting South African challenger, du Plessis in what may come as another championship-eliminator – potentially at UFC 300 in April of next year.

“Kamaru Usman sounds ready to stay at middleweight if Khamzat Chimaev gets Sean Strickland next for the middleweight title,” MMA Fighting reporter, Damon Martin posted on X. “”I’ll take Dricus du Plessis [in the] co-main [event of] UFC 300. Why not?””

October 21, 2023

Do you think Kamaru Usman can find success at the middleweight limit after UFC 294?