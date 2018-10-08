Paulie Malignaggi Calls ‘P***y’ Conor McGregor Most Overrated In MMA History

Conor McGregor is getting a lot of grief for his fourth-submission loss to Khabib in the main event of last Saturday’s UFC 229. It’s hardly a surprise some of it is coming from McGregor’s boxing nemesis Paulie Malignaggi.

McGregor was largely dominated by Nurmagomedov’s peerless grappling over the course of four rounds (watch highlights here), and then submitted. Malignaggi told FightHype.com (via the Irish Mirror) that he knew it would happen. McGregor is receiving some heat for tapping out. He did so in his only other UFC loss and all of his four pro MMA losses overall.

Malignaggi focused on that, calling McGregor a ‘p***y.’ He said it was only a matter of time before McGregor was exposed:

“When you’re a p**** it’s always going to come out when you’re in combat sports. You can only hide that fact for so long because you’re going to get pressed to the point where you have to show some balls.”

He and McGregor have a long-standing rivalry due to their infamous sparring footage. McGregor claimed to have dropped Malignaggi while preparing for his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. Malignaggi denied it the entire time. He claimed he fell.

Malignaggi continued blasting McGregor, saying he had seen this coming for a long time. The former boxing champ insisted McGregor had an overhyped record:

“This guy, I’ve been saying it or a while, is going to go down as the most overrated guy in mixed martial arts history. He continuously signed checks that his a** couldn’t cash. Continuously. He had an overhyped record on the come up.”

Finally, Malignaggi pulled out all the stops. He insisted McGregor was the most overhyped fighter in sports history: