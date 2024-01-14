Paul Felder open to UFC 300 return fight with Jim Miller: ‘I’m leaning towards wanting to do it’

Continuing in his record-setting ways last night at UFC Vegas 84, veteran lightweight fan-favorite, Jim Miller may have a willing dance partner available to him as he targets a quickfire turnaround at UFC 300 in April – in the form of color-commentator and former lightweight challenger, Paul Felder.

Miller, who landed his twenty-sixth and most victories in the history of the Octagon last night, did so in spectacular fashion against Gabriel Benitez, landing a stunning third round rear-naked choke win in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 84.

Paul Felder weighs up Jim Miller clash at UFC 300

And linked with a potential UFC 300 landing in April following appearances on the flagship 200 card back in 2016, and the 100 event back in 2009, Jim Miller has been met with an offer to share the Octagon by Felder – whom himself is weighing up a return from a 2020 retirement from active competition.

“And that’s why it’s so, so tough, right?” Paul Felder told assembled media after UFC Vegas 84. “And so tempting. And, you know, [I’m] leaning towards wanting to do it because it’s Jim (Miller), and he wants to be called at UFC 300, Jim ‘F*cking’ MIller.”

“I mean, he’s awesome,” Paul Felder explained. “He fights awesome. Especially, I get to see that fight right in front of my eyes, right where it’s a leg kick battle. It’s a stand-up battle primarily, obviously finish them on the ground, as Jim can do. But I mean, if it’s going to be a fight like that, then I think the fans would eat it up because, you know, I’m not shooting any takedowns in there, especially against Jim.”

Turning in five victories in his six most recent Octagon walks, New Jersey native, Miller added Benitez to recent triumphs against the likes of Erick Gonzalez, Nikolas Motta, and a submission success against former lightweight title challenger and Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone.

Who wins in a future UFC 300 pairing: Paul Felder or Jim Miller?