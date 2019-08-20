Paul Felder Claims He Urinated Blood After Groin Shot From Edson Barboza

Spread the word!













Paul Felder and Edson Barboza are set to run things back in a lightweight clash in the co-main event of UFC 242 on September 7.

They first met in July 2015 where Barboza came away with a unanimous decision victory. In the process, he dealt the first loss of Felder’s professional career. But over four years on, “The Irish Dragon” is excited to get that one back:

“I know and respect how good Edson is and I think that’s bringing the best out of me in this training camp,” Felder told MMA Fighting’s Eurobash podcast. “I fought him and he beat me, the first loss of my professional career.

“I’m very excited and hungry to get it back… and nervous, but good nerves, it’s a very exciting fight for me and it excited me the first time.”

Felder Recalls Accidental Groin Kick

Barboza is known for his deadly kicking game. And while Felder was able to avoid getting knocked out by one of the Brazilian’s many signature kicks, he did suffer one to the groin that left him sick. So much so that he even urinated blood afterwards:

“I’m not going to blame that on why I lost,” he recalled. “You could, I guess, if you wanted to find a way out, but it didn’t help things, that’s for sure. I feel like I had pretty good momentum in that round and then I took that shot and I didn’t take a lot of time to recover, because that’s how it is when we’re in there.

“You’re under a lot of pressure in there; there’s the crowd and there’s the ref talking to you the whole time and your opponent is just standing on the other side of the Octagon. There are a lot of things pushing you to just continue the match. I did that and I’m sure it negatively affected me for sure. That had me sick to my stomach for a while there, I was peeing blood after the fight.”

Felder is coming off a win over James Vick. Meanwhile, Barboza will be looking to get back on the win column after getting knocked out by Justin Gaethje earlier this year.

