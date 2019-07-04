Edson Barboza vs. Paul Felder Rematch Eyed For UFC 242 In Abu Dhabi

Edson Barboza vs.
The UFC 242 pay-per-view (PPV) card in Abu Dhabi is shaping up rather nicely.

Apart from a lightweight title fight main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier, another big 155-pound bout is eyed for the card. MMA Junkie reports that a rematch between Edson Barboza and Paul Felder is being looked at for the September show.

The pair initially fought back in 2015, where Barboza took home a unanimous decision victory. Barboza comes off a big knockout loss to Justin Gaethje in March. As for Felder, along with juggling UFC analyst/commentating duties, he comes off a unanimous decision victory over James Vick in February.

UFC 242 goes down on September 7 from The Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Check out the updated card below:

UFC 242 Card

  • Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier
  • Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Curtis Blaydes
  • Islam Makhachev vs. Davi Ramos
  • Diego Ferreira vs. Mairbek Taisumov
  • Belal Muhammad vs. Takashi Sato
  • Ottman Azaitar vs. Teemu Packalen
  • Bruno Silva vs. Khalid Taha
  • Muslim Salikhov vs. Nordine Taleb
  • Omari Akhmedov vs. Zak Cummings
  • Don Madge vs. Magomed Mustafaev
  • Joanne Calderwood vs. Andrea Lee
  • Edson Barboza vs. Paul Felder

What do you think about a rematch between Barboza and Felder in Abu Dhabi?