Edson Barboza vs. Paul Felder Rematch Eyed For UFC 242 In Abu Dhabi

The UFC 242 pay-per-view (PPV) card in Abu Dhabi is shaping up rather nicely.

Apart from a lightweight title fight main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier, another big 155-pound bout is eyed for the card. MMA Junkie reports that a rematch between Edson Barboza and Paul Felder is being looked at for the September show.

The pair initially fought back in 2015, where Barboza took home a unanimous decision victory. Barboza comes off a big knockout loss to Justin Gaethje in March. As for Felder, along with juggling UFC analyst/commentating duties, he comes off a unanimous decision victory over James Vick in February.

UFC 242 goes down on September 7 from The Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Check out the updated card below:

UFC 242 Card

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Curtis Blaydes

Islam Makhachev vs. Davi Ramos

Diego Ferreira vs. Mairbek Taisumov

Belal Muhammad vs. Takashi Sato

Ottman Azaitar vs. Teemu Packalen

Bruno Silva vs. Khalid Taha

Muslim Salikhov vs. Nordine Taleb

Omari Akhmedov vs. Zak Cummings

Don Madge vs. Magomed Mustafaev

Joanne Calderwood vs. Andrea Lee

Edson Barboza vs. Paul Felder

What do you think about a rematch between Barboza and Felder in Abu Dhabi?