Edson Barboza vs. Paul Felder Rematch Eyed For UFC 242 In Abu Dhabi

The UFC 242 pay-per-view (PPV) card in Abu Dhabi is shaping up rather nicely.
Apart from a lightweight title fight main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier, another big 155-pound bout is eyed for the card. MMA Junkie reports that a rematch between Edson Barboza and Paul Felder is being looked at for the September show.
The pair initially fought back in 2015, where Barboza took home a unanimous decision victory. Barboza comes off a big knockout loss to Justin Gaethje in March. As for Felder, along with juggling UFC analyst/commentating duties, he comes off a unanimous decision victory over James Vick in February.
UFC 242 goes down on September 7 from The Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Check out the updated card below:
UFC 242 Card
- Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier
- Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Curtis Blaydes
- Islam Makhachev vs. Davi Ramos
- Diego Ferreira vs. Mairbek Taisumov
- Belal Muhammad vs. Takashi Sato
- Ottman Azaitar vs. Teemu Packalen
- Bruno Silva vs. Khalid Taha
- Muslim Salikhov vs. Nordine Taleb
- Omari Akhmedov vs. Zak Cummings
- Don Madge vs. Magomed Mustafaev
- Joanne Calderwood vs. Andrea Lee
- Edson Barboza vs. Paul Felder
What do you think about a rematch between Barboza and Felder in Abu Dhabi?