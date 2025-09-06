Scotland’s Paul Craig Maps His Path to a UFC World Title: “I have a queue jump pass”

Paul Craig thinks he’s just a few wins away from his first UFC title opportunity.

Following an unsuccessful move to middleweight, ‘Bearjew’ will return to light heavyweight this Saturday as part of the UFC’s return to Paris, France. There, Craig will square off with streaking standout Modestas Bukauskas.

Though he heads to The City of Light sitting on a three-fight losing streak and a no-contest in his last outing, Craig is confident that a victory over Bukauskas will put him right back into the title mix and potentially one or two wins away from a long-awaited crack at the 205-pound crown.

“I have, I believe, I have a queue jump pass just waiting in my back pocket, and I’m just going to produce it after a few victories in the light heavyweight division,” Craig said during the UFC Paris media day. “I left the light heavyweight division as a number nine ranked opponent and went to middleweight. It didn’t work out for me, but I’m expecting a couple of wins, get back in that top 10, use that queue skip with a victory over Ankalev, and get myself right in that title contention. “Ideal situation for me would be that. But we know this sport is has its ups and downs. But ultimately, that’s what I’m looking for. The ability to be a world champion that steps in the octagon wants to have a bit of gold around their waist.”

Paul Craig looks to snap Bukauskas’ win streak

Coming off a no-contest against Rodolfo Bellato in his last appearance, Craig could very well be fighting for his job at UFC Paris.

Meanwhile, Bukauskas goes into his third fight of 2025 on a three-fight win streak, including a pair of highlight-reel finishes against Marcin Prachnio and Raffael Cerqueira.