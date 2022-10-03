Off the back of another successful featherweight title defense at Bellator 286 over the course of last weekend, former two-weight champion, Brazilian veteran, Patricio Pitbull has claimed a crossover fight to the UFC against his featherweight champion counterpart, Alexander Volkanovski has piqued his interest.

Headlining Bellator 286 against Hungarian contender, Adam Borics, Patricio Pitbull, the younger brother of lightweight kingpin, Patricky Pitbull, turned in a comprehensive unanimous decision win over Borics over the course of five rounds – successfully defending his featherweight throne.

The victory came as Pitbull’s first successful defense of the featherweight crown, since beginning his third reign as division champion, defeating event co-headliner, A.J. McKee back in April of this year in a close decision success.

Patricio Pitbull welcomes a fight against Alexander Volkanovski in the future

Forever linked with an eventual move to either the UFC’s lightweight or featherweight ranks, Patricio Pitbull has claimed a fight with the promotion’s featherweight pacesetter, the aforenoted, Volkanovski interests him, however, believes UFC president, Dana White is fearful of booking the fight.

“I bet one million and he accepted that,” Patirico Pitbull said briefly of a fight with Alexander Volkanovski during his post-Bellator 286 media availability. “But Dana white doesn’t have balls.”

As for Volkanovski, the current pound-for-pound number one in the UFC, boasts an incredible 25-1 professional record, and has yet to taste defeat during his gold-laden Octagon tenure.

Most recently, the New South Wales tactician managed to turn in his fourth successful defense of the featherweight title with a third career win over former division champion, Max Holloway at UFC 276 back in July during International Fight Week.

Volkanovski has been linked with a potential move to the promotion’s lightweight division since his win over Holloway, and has noted his interest in fighting the victor of the upcoming vacant title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev which takes place at UFC 280 later this month.