Patricio Freire Calls Out Canelo Alvarez After Chandler TKO

Patricio “Pitbull Freire pulled off an impressive but controversial stoppage of Michael Chandler (watch it) to become a Bellator two-division champ in the main event of last night’s (Sat., May 11, 2019) Bellator 221 from Rosemont, Illinois.

Chandler immediately protested the stoppage by ref Rod Madrigal, which he feels came far too early for a fight of that magnitude. But speaking to MMA Junkie after the huge win, “Pitbull” not surprisingly believes otherwise. The new double champ claimed Chandler was asleep and ‘kissed the floor’:

“He was sleeping. He kissed the floor, so I’m good with that. … I won the fight. You saw that. He watched the video (replay) after the fight, and he saw he lost.”

Patricio Freire vs. Canelo?

Based on his assessment, he doesn’t believe a rematch with Chandler is warranted. Instead, he’s focused on securing a huge (albeit unlikely) fight with boxing champ Canelo Alvarez, who is signed with DAZN like Bellator MMA is. He believes he would do well against the boxing superstar:

“I think I can do well with him,” Freire said. “I watched his last fight, and I believe I can fight him. Now I have two belts. He has a lot of belts, too, and it’s going to be a good match.”

Freire hasn’t yet discussed the prospect with Bellator President Scott Coker or DAZN. It will be a tough sell, so Freire may have to fight in MMA again instead. If so, he still doesn’t want a rematch with Chandler. That should go to his brother Patricky, he said, whom Chandler has already beaten twice before.

He could defend his belt next against rising featherweight AJ McKee Jr. McKee picked up a win over Pat Curran at Bellator 221. Freire wasn’t impressed, however, claiming McKee was ‘afraid.’ He then professed he would destroy the undefeated contender:

“He was afraid,” Freire said. “Let’s do (a fight). I’m going to kill him. … If he can do it at featherweight, let’s go.”