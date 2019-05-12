Highlights: Patricio Freire Stuns Michael Chandler To Become Bellator Double Champ

Spread the word!













Featherweight champion Patricio Freire and lightweight champion Michael Chandler squared off in a pivotal grudge match in the main event of tonight’s main card of tonight’s (Sat., May 11, 2019) Bellator 221 from Rosemont, Illinois.

The fight had a massive backstory thanks to Chandler’s knockout over Freire’s brother Patricky and also their long-running social media beef. Freire ended that bad blood in shocking fashion tonight, however.

Catching Chandler with a huge shot behind the ear early on, Freire followed with several follow-up shots on a stunned Chandler. The ref stepped in an called it off and Freire became the featherweight and lightweight champ. Chandler appeared badly hurt but did protest the stoppage afterward.

Was it too early? Watch it courtesy of Mike Pendleton and decide for yourself: