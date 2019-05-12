Spread the word!













Bellator 221 results are underway as the Viacom promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, May 11, 2019) will come in the form of Bellator 221. Headlining the card are Michael Chandler and Patricio Freire, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

Michael Chandler and Patricio Freire meet in the main event for the lightweight title.

Douglas Lima and Michael Page meet in the co-main event in a welterweight grand prix semifinal bout.

Pat Curran vs. A.J. McKee is next in a featherweight bout.

Jake Hager vs. T.J. Jones is next in a heavyweight bout.

Opening the main card on DAZN is James Bennett vs Tywan Claxton in a featherweight bout. In round 1, Claxton took him down and was just smashing his face in with strikes from top position. James tried to get up but was slammed down and started to bleed from his forehead. Complete control by Claxton. In round 2, Claxton with a jumping flying knee then took him down and continued the beatdown with strikes. James had nothing to offer on the ground but was tough as he took shots. In round 3, Claxton took him down and James threatened a guillotine choke but Claxton got out. Claxton blasted him with strikes for the win.

Here are the results for this event:

MAIN CARD (DAZN, 9 p.m. ET)

Lightweight title bout: Michael Chandler (champion) vs. Patricio Freire

Welterweight grand prix semifinal bout: Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page

Featherweight bout: Pat Curran vs. A.J. McKee

Heavyweight bout: Jake Hager vs. T.J. Jones

Featherweight bout: Tywan Claxton def. James Bennett via TKO (strikes) – Round 3, 2:09

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 7:30 p.m. ET)