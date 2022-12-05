Exclusive – Patchy Mix plans submission win over Magomedov Magomedov: ‘I’m ready to tame the tiger’

Streaking Bellator MMA bantamweight contender, Patchy Mix has plans to “hunt” and then “tame” opponent, Magomed Magomedov ahead of their long-awaited bantamweight Grand Prix semi final bracket at Bellator 289 this weekend.

Mix, who progressed from the quarter final bracket with an impressive, dominant unanimous decision win over former Bellator bantamweight best and UFC alum, Kyoji Horiguchi back in April – will look to book his second title fight under the Scott Coker-led banner with a win over Magomedov.

Once challenging for vacant bantamweight spoils back in September 2020, Mix suffered a unanimous decision loss to former champion, Juan Archuleta.

Patchy Mix hunts for submission victory against Magomed Magomedov

In the time since, Mix has embarked on an impressive three-fight undefeated run, submitting both Albert Morales, and then James Gallagher – the latter in the co-main event of Bellator 270 in Dublin last year.

Preparing for his clash with the highly-touted, Magomedov this weekend on the main card of Bellator 279, Mix laid out plans to “tame” the former – who goes by the moniker of ‘Tiger’.

“I’m ready to go, me versus the ‘Tiger’, man,” Patchy Mix said of his fight with Magomed Magomedov during an interview with LowKick MMA reporter, Joseph Reynolds. “Magomed Magomedov; the feared Dagestani wrestler, hybrid striker, 19-2 – I’m ready to go tame the tiger, man.”

“I’m ready to go hunt this guy down, man,” Patchy Mix said. “Much respect to him, but I’m coming out there to go win – I’m coming out there to go finish this guy.”

For Magomedov, the 30-year-old contender’s sole professional losses have come against former undisputed UFC bantamweight best, Petr Yan – and under the Bellator banner, against current interim titleholder, Raufeon Stots.

Competing back in June most recently, Magomedov stopped Enrique Barloza with a fourth round guillotine choke win.

Bellator 289 will feature another semi-final bracket atop the Mohegan Sun Arena card, with the above-mentioned interim titleholder, Stots headlining against challenger, Danny Sabatello. The victor of that bout is slated to fight the victor of Mix’s clash with Magomedov – with champion, Sergio Pettis then expected to fight the overall tournament winner next year.

As far as his matchup with Magomedov is concerned, however, Mix believes a potential submission offering for him could be presented in Uncasville this Friday night.

“I think the submission threats gonna be good, ‘cause he (Magomed Magomedov) gives up his back a lot,” Patchy Mix said. “And I’m good at submissions, so. I feel like that’s gonna be a big advantage for me.”