Talented Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu player, Pat Sabatini has his second Octagon victory — in the form of a nasty opening round heel hook stoppage over Florida native, Jamall Emmers on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 35.

The 30-year-old submission threat, Sabatini seemed to be facing some certain adversity in the opening frame, finding himself on the receiving end of a notable shot from Emmers — before uncharacteristically giving up his back on the Octagon canvas.

Defending a rear-naked choke set up attempt from Emmers, the two then scrambled into toe hold and heel hook attempts, with Sabatini prevailing with the latter technique, appearing to tear the knee of Emmers who required medical attention in the center of the Octagon as Bruce Buffer announced the official decision.

Below, catch Sabatini’s impressive submission win over Emmers.

💥 Heavy shot followed by the full mount 👀#UFCVegas35 pic.twitter.com/mFFhHZyOak — UFC (@ufc) August 28, 2021