LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 35: Barboza vs. Chikadze results throughout the night (Sat. 28th. August 2021) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking main event from the UFC Apex facility, a featherweight showdown between kickboxing standouts, the #9 ranked, Edson Barboza and promotional-perfect contender, the #10 rated, Giga Chikadze.

In the midst of a two-fight winning run from three outings at the featherweight limit, Nova Friburgo striking veteran, Barboza returns for the second time this year following a UFC 262 battle against Shane Burgos back in May — in which the Brazilian landed a peculiar third round knockout victory after an incredible back-and-forth Fight of the Night bout.

The victory marked former lightweight top-10 mainstay, Barboza’s second straight success following a prior ‘Fight Island’ unanimous decision win against Makwan Amirkhani last October.

For Georgian kickboxing ace, Chikadze — the Kings MMA staple has scored an eye-catching six consecutive victories in the UFC since his bow under the banner back in September 2019.

The former GLORY Kickboxing standout last featured in a co-headining slot against division veteran, Cub Swanson back in May at UFC Vegas 25 — stopping the Californian with a vicious first round liver kick.

UFC Vegas 35 Results:

Main Card: (ESPN/ESPN+ 10 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze

Middleweight: Bryan Battle vs. Gilbert Urbina

Bantamweight: Ricky Turcious vs. Brady Hiestand

Welterweight: Kevin Lee vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Middleweight: Andre Petroski vs. Michael Gillmore

Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Preliminary Card: (ESPN/ESPN+ 7 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Alessio Di Chirico vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Middleweight: Sam Alvey vs. Wellington Turman

Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs. Darren Stewart

Flyweight: JJ Aldrich vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Featherweight: Jamall Emmers vs. Pat Sabatini

Catchweight (140lbs): Mana Martinez vs. Guido Cannetti